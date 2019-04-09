Hellboy actor David Harbour who has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow standalone revealed that the film will start rolling in June this year. Along with the filming details, Harbour also spoke about the possibility of Rachel Weisz being a part of the cast.

As per a report on Den of Geek!, David Harbour revealed, "I think it's slated to start in June," and added, "I don't think they have it fully-boarded yet, but it's a great character. I'm really excited about it. The cast is fleshing out (with) Scarlett and Florence Pugh, I think they said. I know they were talking about Rachel Weisz. There's some really great actresses." While it was already revealed that Florence Pugh will be starring in the Marvel Black Widow standalone film, reports further state that she will star alongside Scarlett Johansson as a "spy on the same level as Romanoff, likely her moral opposite."

Harbour marvelled over Black Widow's director Cate Shortland as he had good things to say about her. Sure, he did not reveal much about the plot of the film or his own character, but he had good things to say about how excited he is for the film. "I can't really say anything about the story," Harbour continues. "It's very interesting. It's very surprising. When they pitched it to me, I was very surprised, but I will say, the thing that really takes it over the edge for me is this director, Cate Shortland, who made this movie Lore. It came out back in 2012, or something. She is a phenomenally sophisticated filmmaker, really brilliant, really passionate and just a beautiful human being."

The report about David Harbour joining MCU's Black Widow first appeared on Hollywood Reporter. Although the makers haven't confirmed the presence of Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz in the film yet, however, Harbour's quote sure confirms the same. The actor is currently doing a press junket for his upcoming film, Hellboy. We will also see Harbour appear as Jim Hopper in the third season of Netflix's Stranger Things. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is gearing up for the release of Avengers: Endgame which will be out on April 26.