Head honcho of Dharma Productions Karan Johar is basking with the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film also stars veteran stars like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Kangana and Karan Johar's cold war has always grabbed headlines. It all started with Kangana calling Karan the "flagbearer of Nepotism" in his show Koffee With Karan. Since then Kangana has always taken to her social media handles and targeted Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Karan Johar.

Karan Johar wants to watch Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Recently, Karan Johar expressed his wish to watch Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. At the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday, Karan was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film. Karan had said, "Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it."

As soon as videos of Karan wanting to watch Kangana's Emergency went viral.

A social media user wrote on X, "Really? Change of heart." Mentioning the video of Karan saying he wants to watch Emergency.

Kangana reacts

Kangana responded to his tweet, writing, "Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend..."

Kangana Ranaut further wrote, "Almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned into a living nightmare for me... Ha ha I am scared now, very scared... because he is excited again..."

Netizens also commented on the X and were of the view that Karan and Kangana might have patched up.

A user said, "You should do a movie with Kjo."

Another mentioned, "Yes, correct. Everyone who speaks against you has been paid to do that. Yet you speak against everyone for free. This man hasn't said a word about you and yet all you're yapping about is KJo this KJo that. Get a life, woman!"

For the unversed, Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and will be released in November 2023.