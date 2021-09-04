The Covid pandemic has returned to New Zealand, and the Delta variant of the virus has now claimed the life of a woman. This is the first death in New Zealand that is happening due to the Delta variant. Moreover, New Zealand has also reported 20 fresh daily cases, all in Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Elderly people at risk

The woman who died was in her 90s, and she had a number of underlying health conditions.

"Every death is a reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause when it gets into our community. Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread," said New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern in a recent statement.

Delta variant sparks panic

New Zealand, at one point in time, had successfully flattened the coronavirus chaos curve. However, the Delta variant of the pandemic has again started spreading in the nation. According to the latest updates, New Zealand is apparently showing signs of breaking the chain of transmission, as the number of fresh cases in the last 24 hours was just 20, compared to the 84 fresh cases on September 02.

It should be noted that New Zealand is one of those countries that successfully contained the Covid pandemic. This country with a population of five million has reported 3,392 confirmed cases and 27 Covid-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

A few days back, New Zealand had reported the first death related to the Covid vaccine. According to reports, a woman had died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine after developing myocarditis.