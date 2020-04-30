Shakespeare in his iconic tragedy 'Hamlet' describes a scene where Gertrude, Hamlet's mother hides two men in her chamber to catch Hamlet when he enters the room. But the Spanish news anchor, albeit in a similar situation, seems more unfortunate than Gertrude!

News anchor in trouble!

The news anchor who was dating a 'Big Brother' star is all in bedlam for cheating his girlfriend as a semi-naked woman walked into his video screen while streaming for his live show on YouTube.

The woman, as the sharp-eyed viewers identify is 'not-at-all' the Big Brother star, but some other girl with whom the news anchor was 'apparently' dating.

Alfonso Merlos, 41, was hosting on the Estado de Alarma channel live on YouTube from his home, but was oblivious to what was going on behind him. No sooner did the scandal spread like a wildfire as the astute viewers discovered her to be Alexia Rivas, a 27-year-old journalist, and colleague to Merlos.

Additionally, the pair has also found to break the strict social distancing rules in Spain against the coronavirus pandemic!

According to Rivas, she has been seeing the anchor for a few weeks. He said he was single when they started seeing each other. "I didn't get into a relationship; he told me he was single. We have been [seeing each other] three weeks," she added.

Meanwhile his real girlfriend, Marta López called the situation 'shameful'. She said to the media that as far as she was concerned, she was still with Merlos at the time.

Lopez and Merlos were together until the first half of the lockdown in Spain after which an argument broke out between them and ended up the duo staying apart.

According to a Spanish news outlet, the couple had rowed over Lopez's ex-boyfriend. The scandalous broadcast appeared during those four days of Lopez's 'stay-apart' from Merlos.

Meanwhile, Spain remains to continue as one among the worst-hit Covid counties in the world with 235,000 confirmed cases and more than 24,000 deaths.

Click on to watch the Spanish news anchor's scandalous video footage: