The wait of over lakhs of final year varsity students has finally come to an end, Supreme Court upholds the University Grants Commission's July 6 circular to hold University final year exams. Court says States must hold exams to promote students.

It says states under Disaster management Act can postpone exams in view of pandemic & can consult UGC to fix dates.

On July 6, the UGC had issued guidelines that stated it was mandatory for Universities to conduct the final year exams using any– pen and paper, online, or a combination of both by September 30th, 2020. The hearing today is on the plea challenging this very decision amid pandemic.

