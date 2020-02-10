In a significant judgement, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018.

The apex court noted that the court can grant anticipatory bail only when prima facie case is not made out.

Preliminary inquiry not required

The key observations include — preliminary inquiry, not a must into the case; No prior approval of appointing authority or senior cops required before FIRs; anticipatory bail provision not available; and courts can, however, quash FIRs in exceptional circumstances.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that before registering an FIR under the Act it is not mandatory to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the matter, and also senior officials' approvals is also not required.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, other judges on the Bench, said citizens should treat each other with equality emphasizing that the liberal use of anticipatory bail will run contrary to the intention of Parliament.

The apex court judgement came on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018.