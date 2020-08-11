The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea demanding transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai. Amid all the controversy, the apex court has now entered the battlefield over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The court, however, has reserved judgement on the transfer plea and has told all parties to submit their written notes by Sunday.

SC hears Rhea Chakraborty's plea

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has turned into a huge media spectacle over time and now the legal battle has begun in the Supreme Court over the death of the Bollywood actor in June earlier this year. The actor's ex-girlfriend moved the SC demanding that the case be transferred from Patna to Mumbai.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the plea on Tuesday. Rhea questioned Patna's jurisdiction in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea not only questioned Patna's jurisdiction but the CBI's take over as well in the case, Bar and Bench reported.

The Mumbai Police submitted its investigation report and stated that there was no suspicion on the cause of death of the actor. SG Tushar Mehta said for CBI that it would accede to the request of the Bihar Government and that, "The exercise that Mumbai police is undergoing is without an FIR. No report of the inquest has been filed before the district or sub-divisional magistrate."

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh said before the court, "No one has seen my son hanging. When my daughter reached, Sushant was lying on the bed. This needs investigation. As soon as mourning is over, he registered the FIR in Patna..." Sushant Singh Rajput's father also said that the Mumbai Police had investigated everybody except the 'real suspects' in the case.

After the hearing, the bench had ordered all parties to submit written notes with regard to the case by Thursday and that it reserves its order on the transfer plea.

It is yet to be seen what will emerge from the legal battle that ensues.