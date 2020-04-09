In the view of a plea seeking restoration of 4G speed for mobile internet services in the valley amid the coronavirus lockdown, on Thursday, April 9, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government.

A bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai issued a notice to J&K government's standing counsel through an email. Advocates Huzefa Ahmadi and Shadan Farasat apprised the court through videoconferencing.

'High-speed internet can help conduct virtual classes for students'

In his submission, Ahmadi stated the importance of technology and connectivity, "The virtual classes of the students can only be done through the enhancement of technology."

On behalf of the media organisations and professionals, Shadaan Farasat challenged the government order that restricted internet access only to 2G speed.

Earlier, Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on March 17 urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore high-speed mobile internet, as part of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement, Bukhari observed that restoration of 4G mobile internet services in J&K would enable people especially the students to remain engaged inside their homes, thereby effectively containing the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-speed internet continues to be suspended since the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Related