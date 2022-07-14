The Supreme Court on Thursday junked a plea by activist Himanshu Kumar seeking an independent probe against security forces for the alleged extra-judicial killing of tribals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada in 2009. The top court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Kumar.

A bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and J.B. Pardiwala delivered the judgment on a plea filed by Kumar and others and added the Rs 5 lakh cost imposed on Kumar should be deposited within four weeks with the Supreme Court legal services committee, failing which recovery steps will be taken against him.

On Centre's petition seeking prosecution against the petitioners for the offence of making false charges, the bench left it on the Chhattisgarh government to take action. And, also permitted a probe against individuals and organisations, and the court said that action can be taken not only for false charges but also for criminal conspiracy.

The bench said it leaves it to Chhattisgarh to take apt steps in accordance with law in connection with assertions in the interim application by the Centre. "We clarify that it would not only be limited to the offence of Section 211 of the IPC. A case of conspiracy or any other offence may also surface. We have not expressed any final opinion. We leave it to the better discretion of the state," said the bench.

Detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.