The Supreme Court of India announced on Friday that it will only hear urgent matters in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The move is to avoid large gatherings, which has been recommended by the Government of India, and to prevent disruption of courtroom proceedings.

In the statement released on Friday, Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar wrote that access to courtrooms will be limited to essential personnel only, which includes representing lawyers, a litigant along with one person to assist.

Here's the complete notification sent out by Kalgaonkar:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has issued an Office Memorandum dated 5th March, 2020 as advisory cautioning against mass gathering and the World Health Organization has also declared Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as global pandemic advising against mass congregation. On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts including medical professionals and also considering the safety and welfare of all the visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the Courts shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of Benches as many be found appropriate. It is hereby notified that no persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matter, i.e. either for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the court room. Mentioning of matters will be made before the Mentioning Officer only. Considering the importance of the safety measures for health, all concerned are requested to cooperate with the instructions of the staff on duty, in the interest of all.

Coronavirus in India

Coronavirus is spreading at a faster rate around the world. In India, 81 cases have been confirmed even as the government is taking all the precautions to contain the virus. The Karnataka CM Yediyurappa ordered that all schools, colleges, cinemas and events that attract mass gatherings be cancelled for a week due to Covid-19.