The Supreme Court on Sunday declined to entertain a plea filed by the mother of a student challenging the Rajasthan state board's decision to conduct pending exams of Class X, which were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis, from Monday.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar granted the urgent hearing on the matter on Sunday, as exams were scheduled to begin from Monday.

The plea was filed by a resident of Bikaner, who moved the top court challenging the Rajasthan High Court order passed on May 29, where the court allowed the state board exams, citing that all Central government safety rules were being adhered to.

Rajasthan govt decided to conduct board exams for over 11 lakh Class X students

The Rajasthan government had decided to conduct the board exams for over 11 lakh Class X students from June 29 to June 30. The petitioner contended that all these students are vulnerable to Covid-19 exposure if they took the examination.

The plea contended that about 120 schools, allocated as examination centres, were quarantine centres for the labours in transit.

The apex court noted that it has already been a month to the high court order, and since then, no Covid-19 case has been reported from the examination centre, and also the state government is taking precautions.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, observed that the plea has been filed at the last moment, and the state government has taken all necessary precautionary measures.

The bench noted that the petitioners have not pointed out any major inconvenience. "Hence we do not wish to intervene," said the bench dismissing the petition.