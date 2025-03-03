Happy days are here again for popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. After facing massive backlash over an inappropriate question he asked as a guest on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Allahbadia has now received relief from the Supreme Court.

During one of the episodes, Ranveer repeatedly asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents having sex for your entire life or join them once and stop it forever?" A clip of this exchange went viral on social media, triggering severe criticism.

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces SC Wrath: No New Shows, Passport Seized, Travel Ban Ordered

Following the outrage, multiple FIRs and summonses were issued against both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

On Monday, Maharashtra Cyber officials questioned Allahbadia regarding his controversial remarks. "In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making such comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticized," an official said.

Allahbadia also told officials that he had attended the show as a favor to his friend Samay Raina and had not charged any fee for his appearance.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia protection from arrest but also imposed strict restrictions. The court restrained him from airing any new YouTube shows until further notice, seized his passport, and imposed a travel ban.

"Maintain Morality, Decency": SC Allows Ranveer Allahbadia to Resume 'BeerBiceps' Podcast, Calls for Stricter Content Guidelines

However, on Monday, March 3, 2025, the Supreme Court lifted some restrictions, allowing Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. The court, however, ordered him to submit an undertaking ensuring that The Ranveer Show would uphold "morality and decency" and be suitable for all age groups.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh considered Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his primary source of livelihood and that nearly 280 employees depended on it.

"We don't want any regulatory regime that enforces censorship; it also cannot be a free-for-all platform," Justice Surya Kant remarked.

The court requested Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to deliberate on possible regulatory measures that would protect free speech while ensuring compliance with Article 19(4) of the Constitution. Any proposed regulatory framework would be made public to invite suggestions from stakeholders before any legislative or judicial action is taken.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the need for a regulatory mechanism after Solicitor General Mehta argued that digital content should not violate Indian societal norms.

"Our notions of morality differ significantly from those of other countries. In the USA, burning the national flag is a fundamental right, whereas in India, it is a criminal offense," Mehta pointed out.

The court responded, "Some societies have strict standards, while others are more liberal in certain aspects."

Justice Kant further stated, "Humour is something the entire family can enjoy. Using filthy language is not humour. Bollywood has some excellent comedians and talented writers when it comes to crafting humour—it's a form of creativity."

Solicitor General Mehta added, "Many people criticize the government without resorting to vulgarity. There are very good voices in the public sphere."

To this, the top court replied, "Please look into it. This isn't about censorship, but there must be some level of control."

The court emphasized the need for a balanced regulatory framework, stating, "What limited regulatory measures can be introduced to ensure some control without leading to outright censorship? Everyone has the right to watch what they want, but commercial interests cannot justify saying anything and everything. Let's involve all stakeholders—legal experts, content creators, and the public—to determine what standards society can accept and what boundaries should be set."

In its ruling, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing The Ranveer Show, provided it maintains "morality and decency" and is appropriate for viewers of all ages.

As soon as the news went viral, netizens who had previously slammed him came out in support, stating that they are now eagerly awaiting his podcasts.

A user wrote, "Why did he even need to petition for that! Crazy.."

Another wrote, "His viewership will increase."

The next one chimed, "Congrats! Now he will be the biggest YouTuber in India. Every single Hollywood bollywood celebrity will kine up to show up in his podcasts

In the wake of the controversy, Samay Raina has also removed all the videos of India's Got Talent from his Youtube channel.