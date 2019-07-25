A restaurant in the United States' California drew flak after they announced in a Facebook post that anyone who says 'send her back' will receive free food.

The restaurant's owner, John Canesa, who runs Canesa's Brooklyn Heros deli in Clayton, had made the announcement in a Facebook post which is no longer available. The post included a list of ingredients that make fun of Muslims. "Meatballs made with beef today in case we offend any of our sensitive pork haters!!" read the post.

Canesa wrote on Friday that his offer was very popular and he gave away 65 free dishes already. "Come and get it we are about to sell out," he wrote. "I have to post more often!"

Local mayor Tiuja Catalano called out Canesa. She said that the move only promoted racism, hatred and bigotry. "When hateful comments are being promoted as part of a local business, they reflect on our community's reputation," Catalano wrote on Facebook.

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump tweeted on July 14 that those (referring to four women democratic congresswomen) who don't like the US should go back. Three out of four of them were born in the United States.

The tweet was directed at Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American former refugee who called out Trump earlier this month.

In addition to this, Trump amped up the attack on the four women by letting his supporters chant 'Send her Back' during his campaign rally in North Carolina.