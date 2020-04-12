Ram Gopal Varma has remained more in the news for his foot-in-the-mouth syndrome, than for his films. From shelling out his two-cents on politics, corona, films to making controversial statements about Sridevi, Varma has often raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. Amid all this, RGV never hesitated from making his anger against Boney Kapoor and love for Sridevi visible.

In fact, Varma had even dedicated chapters to his admiration and love for Sridevi in his book titled Guns and Thighs. In a chapter called My Sridevi, RGV has expressed his anger at Boney Kapoor for making Sridvei work like an ordinary housewife instead of treating her like a queen.

RGV bares it all

An India Today report quoted excerpts from the book, "Her beauty and sex appeal were so overpowering that it took many films and many, many years for both the audience and industry to recognize the actress in her, who was first showcased in the most effective way by Shekhar Kapur in Mr India. Even though her acting prowess was evident right from her debut film, her superstardom gave prominence only to her sex symbol image, which was so strong it blinded everybody to her tremendous talent."

Making his anger evident, RGV further wrote, "The woman who was the object of lust of the entire nation's male population, was suddenly left all alone in the world till Boney Kapoor stepped in to fill the vaccum. So, straight from her superstardom, magazine covers and her dazzling beauty on the silver screen, I saw her in Boney's house serving tea like an ordinary housewife. I hated Boney Kapoor for bringing that angel down from heaven to such an ordinary, humdrum existence. I don't go to Boney's house these days because I can't bear to see Sridevi in a real everyday setting."

RGV worked with Sridevi in Kshana Kshanam. Talking about the film, the Company director said, "I wrote Kshana Kshanam with the one and only purpose of impressing Sridevi. Kshana Kshanam was my love letter to her."