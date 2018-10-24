The trailer of Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi has hit the net and received good reviews from critics and audience. What strikes the most is Madhavan's screen presence, which has doubled up expectations.

Savyasaachi is an action thriller that deals with an interesting concept of vanishing twin syndrome, which has created a lot of curiosity about the film slated to hit the screens in November. The viewers, who were impressed with the teaser, were eagerly waiting to watch its trailer. The makers have announced that it will be released at 3 pm on October 24.

Director Sukumar launched the trailer of Savyasaachi at an event held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Later, the bosses of Mythri Movie Makers tweeted its YouTube link and wrote, "Thank you Sukumar garu for gracing the #Savyasachi Trailer Launch Event! Updates about the Jukebox and Pre Release Event follows."

The trailer shows that Savyasaachi has an entertaining, intriguing and exciting story, which is going to be the highlight of the film. The video offers a glimpse at Naga Chaitanya's comedy timing and romance with Nidhhi Agerwal. It also shows that Tamil actor R Madhavan plays a special role and has grey shades. His screen presence is sure to increase the curiosity and expectations from the movie.

idlebrain jeevi‏ @idlebrainjeevi

#Savyasaachi trailer is very promising. Interesting story line. Adding action to a curious dosorder. Expecting the much needed blockbuster for @chay_akkineni through this movie! #SavyasachiTrailer #SavyasachiTrailerDay @AgerwalNidhhi @mmkeeravaani @bhumikachawlat

Sachin Avenger‏ @sachin2805117

#Savyasachi Trailer.. Only Good thing is Madhavan... @chay_akkineni expressions are possibly worst in Tollywood.. #aravindhasametha

SAVYASACHI SANDY‏ @SandySavyasachi

Sir Kick Ass Trailer.... Eye Feast for fans You and Chay Babu are simply superb...... Can't wait to watch the story on Big screen..Love you Maddy Sir #SavyasachiTrailer JAI YUVASAMRAT AKKINENI NAGACHAITANYA BABU JAI CHANDOO GARU JAI MYTHRI MOVIE MAKERS TEAM

ch sudheer‏ @sudheer_4Nag

MM keeravani gari BGM..Chay Action scenes Nd performance..second half lo emotional scenes ..first half lo commedy..songs placement..madhavan acting..chandoo climax lo add chaysina thrills ..enough to stick audience to the movie Nd get the repeated audience..#Savyasachi

PaniPuri‏ @THEPANIPURI

Trailer talk: #SavyasachiTrailer, plot looks similar to Yudham Sharanam with left hand syndrome. Madhavans screen presence and bgm keeps up the expectations on the film. #Savyasachi #NagaChaitanya #ChandooMondeti

Mirchi9‏ @Mirchi9

Trailer Talk: Keeps The Interest Alive And Kicking #Savyasachi trailer perfectly extends the teaser and establishes the tone and setting. In doing so, keeps the excitement and interest alive on the long in making project.