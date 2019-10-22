Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team has been on a roll in Test cricket and has been an indestructible force in home conditions. They trampled all over South Africa in the just-concluded series and in the process, scripted history by becoming the first side to clinch 11 home series on a bounce. Despite all these attributes, the turnout for the aforementioned series was rather bleak which once again raised question marks on the health of Test cricket.

Kohli has often spoken about the importance of the longest format and in the post-match press conference, the skipper asked the BCCI to identify five grounds as Test venues which could then help pull crowds.

Kohli has an important message

"In my opinion, we should have 5 strong Test centres. In Test cricket, teams coming into India should know that they are going to play at these 5 centres, these are the pitches and crowds to expect. It can't be sporadic and spread over so many places," Kohli told reporters at the end of the 3rd Test.

This suggestion makes a lot of sense primarily because England and Australia, the two countries where Test cricket seems to be vibrant, have identified Test venues and hence, Kohli could be right. Vizag, Pune and Ranchi, the three venues which were used for this Test series are not traditional centres and hence, this had an impact on the interest of the audience.

India crushed South Africa in Ranchi to bag the series 3-0 and consolidated their position at the top of the World Test Championship points table. The skipper praised the multi-dimensional approach of his side and spoke about the relentless nature of the players.

"You guys have seen how we are playing. Making things happen on pitches that don't seem to offer too much, is something we are very proud of. Even when we travelled away from home, we wanted to compete," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Getting into the right kind of mindset is something these guys have worked really hard to get into. Looking at the way these guys run into the bowl, or even in the field, you can see that mindset. To be the best side in the world, you have to be multi-dimensional," the skipper further added.