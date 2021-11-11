The wedding season has arrived, and the entertainment world is abuzz with news of your favourite celebs' forthcoming weddings. While each wedding is unique in its way, some become one of the most spoken about. Bollywood weddings are the most gorgeous of them all, and they serve as the industry's hottest trends.

We all look forward to Bollywood weddings for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the presence of celebrities on the red carpet, the spectacular celebrations, the exotic and wonderful wedding locations, or the stunning designer outfits and expensive jewellery. Numerous Bollywood celebrities and television personalities are anticipated to marry their spouses in the near soon.

Here are some upcoming weddings to look forward to.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Supporters of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been waiting with bated breath for a formal wedding announcement. Although both Katrina and Vicky have been mum about their wedding plans, a fresh rumour suggests that the pair are already planning their wedding rituals.

Vicky Kaushal proposed to his reported girlfriend Katrina Kaif by hiding the message in a batch of dark-chocolate brownies, "in classic Bollywood flair". When Kaif opened the box, she saw a message and a ring that stated, "Will you marry me?"

"Vicky is a hopeless romantic who adores Katrina. Even their shared pals are surprised by their mutual obsession. The epidemic and lockdown bonded them even more. So, to drop the lavish wedding question, Vicky went all-out film-style "a close friend of Kaif said.

Several media sources say that Bollywood stars are engaged (Roka). Sources close to the two believe it was a Diwali Roka ceremony. It was at director Kabir Khan's house. In addition to Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquoette, Vicky's parents Sham & Veena Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif & Sunny Kaushal, the ceremony allegedly only included family members.

"It was a lovely roka," commented one. Katrina looked gorgeous in her lehenga. The family agreed to have the event since the Diwali dates were auspicious. Katrina considers Kabir and Mini to be family and they were wonderful hosts."

One of such is their wedding venue, the 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and is ideal for winter weddings. Vicky desired a May wedding so he could finish his work obligations. In the meanwhile, Katrina would have finished her Tiger 3 filming. But the starlet only wanted to marry in December.

In the report, "She (Katrina Kaif) understood exactly what she wanted. She had everything planned out, from her outfit to her makeup to the venue. If it was Rajasthan, it couldn't be in May because the state is experiencing a heatwave."

"Sabyasachi is designing their wedding attire. Katrina picked a raw silk fabric for her attire. It will be between November-December," the source said.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding celebrations will take place on November 10, 11, and 12, and will be attended by intimate friends and family members, as well as select industry insiders.

According to reports, the Bollywood star is getting married in Chandigarh to his long-term lover.

Patralekhaa reportedly chose a Sabyasachi saree for her wedding. They only invited certain film industry attendees. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose an intimate, private wedding. So they had a small guest list and choose Chandigarh.

Patralekha's family has come from Shillong, and Rajkummar Rao's family is expected soon. Top actors are welcomed.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been together since 2008. The actor noticed her in an ad and wanted to meet her. A month later, they met and married. A lot of their social media posts feature them smiling. On Valentine's Day, Patralekhaa uploaded a black-and-white photo of the pair in front of Paris' Eiffel Tower. Rajkummar also penned a romantic post: "Patralekhaa, Happy Valentine's Day. You are the centre of my universe. You complete me. Thank you for constantly challenging me. Thank you for making me laugh so hard."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began filming Brahmastra, they began dating. The movie took a long time to make, and throughout that time the lovers grew closer and were almost ready to marry. Despite the couple's silence on their wedding day, we keep learning more about it.

"Alia and Ranbir have big preparations for their wedding and won't hurry into it. They've been preparing for a long time, and it'll take longer," a person close to the pair said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were said to have cleared their calendars for November and December, leading to rumours of a December wedding. But, according to the latest reports, the pair will not marry until 2022.

The actors have various assignments to finish and film promotions to attend to, so the wedding is postponed.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande, a popular television personality, is going to marry her boyfriend Vicky Jain in December. According to industry gossip, Ankita and Vicky are planning a three-day spectacular wedding beginning December 12.

Ankita wants to marry exclusively in Mumbai. Rather than travel long distances to celebrate their wedding, the couple allegedly chose a 5-star hotel in the city. Ankita and Vicky reportedly revealed the scenario in messages to family and friends. Only close family and friends of the couple will attend.

Amid her wedding rumours, the actress showed off her gifts. Ankita shared a photo of the new shoes she got. One was a pair of sliders embroidered with 'bride-to-be'. One of the boxes said 'happy bride'.

Ankita Lokhande had even complimented Vicky Jain for being there for her through thick and thin earlier this year.

Ankita wrote, "Dear Vikki, You were there for me at bad times. You were the first to inquire how I was, if I needed anything, or if I needed to get away from it all. You were constantly worried about me, and I always said I was alright because I knew you were there. Thank you for being the finest boyfriend ever. I don't have to tell you what I need since you always know."

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The Naagin actor has been in the news for her private life. Mouni Roy has been linked to Dubai-based billionaire Suraj Nambiar.

The newest news regarding Mouni's wedding is that she will marry her partner Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. Mouni Roy's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar told a local newspaper that she will marry in January 2022. He stated that the big wedding will be in Dubai or Italy.

Both parties gathered to decide. A few months back, Mouni Roy and Suraj's parents met at Mandira Bedi's residence.

Mouni is from Cooch Behar, therefore the pair will have separate family celebrations there.

Mouni has been engaged with OTT and cinema projects. She starred in London Confidential on Zee5. Her next Bollywood films include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.