Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying second pre-wedding festivities on a cruise. A host of Bollywood celebrities and industrialists and their close family members have already joined the grand celebrations, and some will be joining soon.

However, amid cruise celebrations, the soon-to-be bride and groom Anant and Radhika's wedding date and venue have been revealed. Contrary to the various media claims and social media reports, the couple are not tying the knot in an international destination and chose Mumbai for the rituals.

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre

It's band, baaja, and baarat time for Anant and Radhika

On Thursday, May 30, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Save the date' wedding card surfaced on social media. The invitation states that the grand wedding will be in Mumbai and the wedding festivities will be spread across three days, from July 12 to July 14.

The wedding festivities are as follows:

The ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, starting with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah. The guests are advised to wear traditional ensembles.

It will be followed by Aashirwad, or divine on Saturday, July 13, and the dress code for that particular day is Indian formals.

A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14, in traditional Hindu custom known as, Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, and for it, the dress code is Indian ethnic wear.

The text on the invite reads, "With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben and Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben and Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant and Radhika."

As per reports, the Ambanis said a formal invitation will follow soon.

Coming back to the second pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family is currently busy with the second pre-wedding celebration in Italy. The intimate ceremony began on a cruise sailing away from Italy on 29 May and will end on 1 June in the south of France.

List of celebs who have joined the second pre-wedding are: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.