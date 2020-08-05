Actor Saurabh Saraswat is playing a homosexual role in his upcoming movie titled Gray, which is based on homosexuality. The film is expected to release on an Over the top (OTT) platform soon.

Saurabh Saraswat was earlier seen in Netflix's award-winning feature film CRD, Cat Sticks and in Zee 5 original dark and suspenseful thriller Mafia. He will be next seen as homosexual in Gray. Talking about the story of the film, he said, "It is about Nandini who is one such girl who got married to Rohit, who is a homosexual. Zoel, Rohit's partner, is an artist and aware of Nandini's suffocation."

Saurabh Saraswat added, "The story takes a turn when Rohit tells Zoel that he is planning to have a kid through IVF, so that Nandini will get busy in her life and it may release him of his guilt too. Opposite to Rohit's expectations, Zoel feels disgusted with this thought and discards Rohit's intention of managing his life between him and Nandini."

Talking about his role, Saurabh Saraswat said, "I played Zoel in the film. Zoel is a free spirited guy. He is an artist and he is open about his sexuality. To prepare this character, I not just watched a lot if documentaries on Great painters and read about homosexuality but I also practiced this internal freedom while performing Zoel. My Director and a very close friend Preet trusted me with Zoel and made things really fun for me."

Saurabh Saraswat further adds, "The protagonist's insight towards his wife's sacrifice becomes a prime point to reconsider his ideas of love and marriage. "Gray" not just touches upon the homosexual aspects of human beings but also take us beyond our gender choices to understand and connect to a human being."