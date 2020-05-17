What has been reportedly going evidently was hinted through the means of television when government-owned Middle East Broadcasting Center - MBC aired two shows, sparking a war of words and resistance from Palestine. A Ramadan special show titled "Exit 7" has become the center of controversy for showing normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel and even for taking subtle jibes at Palestine.

Saudi-Israel harmony in fiction

Critics have even pointed out that "Exit 7" and another show aired on Saudi TV during the month of Ramadan, "Um Haroun", which features Jewish characters, are attempts to promote normalisation with Israel. These shows began in April and have been running each night.

The unrest over the shows' nature, mainly by the Palestinians, is due to the use of television to manipulate the views of Arabs towards Israel and Palestine. In one scene shown in Exit 7, two characters in the series are debating on the merits of Saudi's burgeoning ties with Israel.

"Saudi Arabia did not gain anything when it supported Palestinians, and must now establish relations with Israel," one actor says in response to the criticism of Israel. Furthermore, the character adds, "The real enemy is the one who curses you, denies your sacrifices and support, and curses you day and night more than the Israelis."

Palestine condemns shows

With many viewers of the show pointing out the plight of Palestinians, said these TV serials should be banned.

"Some Arab dramas that were produced this year do not respect this matter, and they tend to spread strange ideas that call for coexistence with the occupation, and dare to question the Palestinian cause," Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, the group that governs the Gaza Strip, told Anadolu news agency.

Musab al-Braim, the spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, also condemned the TV serials and said they are a "historic blow" to all Arabs and Muslims.

"The call to establish normal relations with the Israeli occupation is a moral and ethical downfall, especially since it came out of the countries and parties that should be primarily among the first advocates of Palestinian rights," Salama Marouf, Government Press Office head in the Gaza Strip said, Al Jazeera reported.

Saudi-Israel relations

Saudi Arabia still hasn't officially recognised Israel, but their alliance hasn't been a secret. The harmony between the two countries is likely in view of facing the common enemy such as Iran.

In fact, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have supported US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century," which attempts at bringing peace between Palestinians and Israelis. But Palestine hasn't been happy with the offer on the table, which takes away lucrative parts of occupied West Bank and hands them to Israel.