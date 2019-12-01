A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight en route Medina from Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after it developed some technical issues on Sunday, December 1.

The crew of the flight, a Boeing 737 Dreamliner, requested permission to make an emergency landing from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of KIA on Sunday morning.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said that the Saudi Arabian flight carrying nearly 280 passengers and crew safely landed at 9.08 am at Bengaluru airport. The airport operations and Flight schedules were affected for about 45 minutes.

"Although BIAL maintained it was a 'technical issue,' airport sources said one of the engines of the aircraft had failed. A full-scale emergency at the airport meant a posse of fire-fighting machines, vehicles, ambulances and 'FollowMe' vehicles were on the tarmac near the runway minutes before the aircraft touched down," reported Deccan Herald.

In November, a GoAir flight arriving from Nagpur to KIA veered off the runway and landed on a grass strip on one side of the runway due to poor visibility. However, none of the passengers were injured in the incident.