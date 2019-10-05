In a bid to attract tourism, Saudi Arabia has decided to let go of its conservative ways for travellers and allow foreign men and women to rent hotel rooms together without proving their relation.

While Saudi nationals will be required to prove their relation, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in a statement on Friday confirmed the changes. "All Saudi nationals are asked to show family ID or proof of relationship on checking into hotels. This is not required of foreign tourists," the government agency was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Apart from provision given to foreign tourists, the Kingdom also stated that Saudi women can now rent hotel rooms by themselves.

"All women, including Saudis, can book and stay in hotels alone, providing ID on check-in," the statement said.

The latest announcement comes a week after the Saudi government stated that it will drop its dress code for foreign female travellers. Without any restrictions, unaccompanied foreign tourists will now be allowed to get an online visa for $80.

Women above the age of 21 are now also allowed to apply for passports as they will no longer need permission from guardians to travel.

The changes will now allow unaccompanied women to travel freely in the Gulf country where provisions, especially for women, are strict and bans sexual relations outside of marriage.

However, certain restrictions such as visitation restriction of non-Muslimes to visit holy cities of Mecca and Medinah as well as the liquor ban will continue.

The social reforms is known to be a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's steps to include women in economic development.