The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry from 20 countries from February 3. The decision, based on recommendations from Saudi health officials, is to help curb the spread of COVID-19. However, the entry ban doesn't apply to citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced that entry for people arriving from India, Pakistan, UAE, the US and others will be barred temporarily. The order comes into effect 10 p.m. UAE time (11:30 p.m. IST) on Wednesday.

Saudi bans entry from 20 countries

Here's a list of all the 20 countries from where entry would be barred into the Kingdom:

United Arab Emirates Argentina Germany United States Indonesia Britain South Africa France India Pakistan Egypt Lebanon Ireland Italy Brazil Portugal Turkey Sweden Switzerland Japan

The suspension would also include travellers who transited through the above-mentioned countries within the 14 days prior to their planned journey to Saudi Arabia. Although a temporary entry ban, the ministry did not clarify when the suspension would be lifted.

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (310) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (271) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (360,110) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/eo4csU6MQ4 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 2, 2021

The decision to suspend entry from 20 countries comes the same day as the Kingdom recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 6,366. The Ministry of Health confirmed 310 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which took the total to 367,276. Of this, 2,146 remain active and 375 in critical condition.