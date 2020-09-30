Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hailed the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case by a Special CBI Court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

"Satyameva Jayate. I welcome the Special CBI Court verdict, acquitting all (the) accused, including our senior leaders L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and others in the case," tweeted Yediyurappa soon after special judge S.K. Yadav in Lucknow gave the much-awaited judgement amid tight security.

The Babri Masjid demolition verdict

The 16th-century mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya by hundreds of right-wing activists, who believed it was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1527 at the holy site where Hindu God Ram was born.

The ruling BJP's state unit leaders and cadres also welcomed the verdict here and termed it as a divine justice for their leaders after 28 years of legal battle.

Ahead of the judgement, security was tightened and vigil stepped up across the southern state to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace.

"As rightly pronounced by the judge, the demolition was not pre-planned but was the handiwork of anti-social elements who were among the 'kar sevaks'," a party leader told.

The 32 accused, who were charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy leading to the demolition of the mosque, were acquitted citing lack of evidence against them.