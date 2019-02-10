Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress legislator Satyajit Biswas from West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.

Biswas, a popular Dalit leader and an MLA from Nadia's Krishnaganj constituency, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while attending a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia on Saturday evening.

Locals revealed that there was "constant load shedding during the programme" and they smelt a conspiracy behind the outages.

"Two accused, Kartick Mondol and Sujit Mondol, have been arrested," a senior police officer said.

The TMC and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words since the killing.

While the TMC has alleged a BJP hand behind it, the latter had blamed the murder on the TMC's internal feud.