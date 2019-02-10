Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a second day here on Sunday in connection with the chit fund scams, an official said.

The probe agency may confront Kumar with former Trinamool Congress MP, Kunal Ghosh, who has also been summoned to the CBI office here in Oakland, in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha chit fund scams, the official told IANS on the condition of anonymity

Ghosh, who was arrested in November 2013 was granted interim bail by the Calcutta High Court in 2016, arrived at the office at 10 a.m, while Kumar reached half an hour later.

"Our investigation team will interrogate both of them," the official said.

On Saturday, the CBI interrogated Kumar for eight hours for "withholding and tampering important documents" in the scams.

Kumar arrived in Shillong on Friday evening from Kolkata via Guwahati after the Supreme Court, while hearing the matter on February 5, directed him to join the CBI probe in Shillong, a neutral place.

He was accompanied with three other senior Kolkata Police officers - Additional Police Commissioner Javed Shamim, STF chief Murulidhar Sharma and CID Chief Praveen Kumar Tripathi.

"There is no question of not cooperating. He has cooperated before and is doing now too. We are here because of the Supreme Court order," Kumar's legal counsel, Biswajit Deb told the media on Saturday night.

Meghalaya Police is providing adequate security cover to Kumar while the CBI office at Oakland has turned into a fortress with the Meghalaya Police Special Force 10 guarding it.