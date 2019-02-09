Live

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has reached Shillong to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday.

Kolkata's top cop made headlines this week after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a protest against the CBI questioning Rajeev Kumar regarding the Sharadha chit fund scam which rocked the nation.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that Kumar cannot be arrested but will have to remain flexible and be present for the CBI's questioning.

CM Mamata Banerjee called this a victory while talking to reporters after the Supreme Court's judgment.

Live Updates