Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has reached Shillong to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday.
Kolkata's top cop made headlines this week after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a protest against the CBI questioning Rajeev Kumar regarding the Sharadha chit fund scam which rocked the nation.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that Kumar cannot be arrested but will have to remain flexible and be present for the CBI's questioning.
CM Mamata Banerjee called this a victory while talking to reporters after the Supreme Court's judgment.
Live Updates
Rajeev Kumar never handed us the documents related to the chit fund scam: interim CBI director Nageswara Rao
"The state SIT, headed by Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, which was earlier probing the case seized voluminous documents but they were never handed over to us. We issued a notice to Rajeev Kumar but he failed to appear. With no other way in hand, we decided to interrogate him," CBI interim chief M Nageshwar Rao was quoted as saying by India Today TV on February 3, Sunday.
'Rajeev Kumar cannot be arrested,' Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Rajeev Kumar cannot be arrested by directed him to be available for CBI questioning.
Kumar will be questioned at an undisclosed location
Rajeev Kumar will be first taken to the regional CBI office in Shillong and then moved to an undisclosed location for questioning.
CBI suspects Rajeev Kumar's hand in two Ponzi schemes
The Central Bureau of Investigation suspected that West Bengal SIT chief and police commissioner Rajeev Kumar was involved in the missing files case related to the Sharadha and Rose Valley Ponzi schemes.
When the investigating agency tried to question Kumar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a three-day protest accusing the Modi government of a 'coup'.