E-waste recycler and world's best lithium-ion battery recycling company Attero on Tuesday said that Satya S Tripathi has joined as an Independent Member of its Board of Directors.

With his wealth of experience in sustainable development and innovative finance, Tripathi's appointment marks a significant milestone in Attero's journey towards facilitating a future free of virgin mining in critical minerals.

He will be instrumental in guiding Attero's mission of promoting sustainable e-waste management and Li-ion battery recycling practices across the planet, the company said in a statement.

Tripathi is the Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, New York and Chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar. He also serves on the Global Steering Group of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative, the Jury of Paris Peace Forum and is a Trustee at Water Unite.

His extensive career includes more than two decades with the United Nations in pivotal roles across the globe. His most recent position was as the UN Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the New York Office of UN Environment, and Secretary of the UN Environment Management Group. He has held several strategic roles, including Head of Human Rights Investigations for the UN in post-war Bosnia, Chair of Committees for the UN-mediated Cyprus unification talks and UN Recovery Coordinator for Aceh and Nias, where he facilitated international cooperation and funding exceeding $7 billion for post-tsunami recovery efforts.

"We are thrilled to have Tripathi join us at Attero. His vision for a sustainable planet aligns perfectly with Attero's goal of minimizing environmental impact through innovative recycling solutions and promoting a circular economy," said Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Attero.

"Tripathi will oversee the development of an enhanced sustainability framework for Attero, ensuring that all operations and initiatives are aligned with global best practices and environmental standards, including TNFD. With his guidance, Attero is poised to scale new heights in environmental stewardship and circular economy initiatives," Gupta added.

Under his guidance, Attero will continue to develop and implement cutting-edge recycling technologies to minimize the environmental impact of e-waste and lithium batteries, ensuring continuous improvement and innovation.

He will foster collaborations with international organizations and stakeholders to enhance Attero's global impact and reach, expanding the company's influence and operational footprint.

As a thought leader in sustainability, Tripathi will represent Attero at international forums, sharing insights and best practices in e-waste and lithium battery recycling and positioning Attero as a leader in the industry, the company noted.

Attero is the only company in the world to get carbon credits for recycling e-waste and Li-Ion waste. Founded in 2008 by Rohan Gupta and Nitin Gupta, the cleantech company can extract pure critical metals such as Cobalt, Nickel, Lithium, Graphite, Copper, Silver, Gold, Manganese and Aluminium and complete the circular economy value chain.

(With inputs from IANS)