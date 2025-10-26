Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the age of 74, due to kidney failure. His funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, JD Majethia, Jackie Shroff, and others, attended the last rites of the actor.

Videos and photos from the cremation have gone viral. Rupali Ganguly, who shared the screen with Satish Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was seen breaking down in tears. Sumeet Raghavan, too, got emotional, while Rajesh Kumar, who played Roshesh, couldn't hold back his grief.

Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia, JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly and others stayed till the end to pay their final respects.

Satish Shah's wife, Madhu, was not seen at the crematorium. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team paid a heartfelt tribute by singing and clapping to the show's title track one last time, bidding him a soulful yet emotional farewell.

Meanwhile, actor and Shah's longtime friend Sachin Pilgaonkar shared heartbreaking details about the late actor's final months in a conversation with News18. He said, "Unfortunately, even Madhu isn't well. She has Alzheimer's. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful."

In June 2025, Satish Shah underwent a kidney transplant.

His manager, Ramesh Kadatala, told ANI ,"Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha. Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye, phir collapse hua. Kuch half an hour laga ambulance laane mein... hospital jaane par doctor ne declare kiya (It happened while he was having lunch. He ate a bite and then collapsed. It took around half an hour to get the ambulance. After reaching the hospital, the doctor declared him dead)."

Just hours before his demise, Satish Shah had spoken to some of his close friends. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia revealed to PTI that Satish had also spoken to his on-screen wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, barely two hours before he passed away.

The veteran actor, known for his remarkable performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and the cult TV shows Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of the late actor and a video message in which he said, "I would like to share some sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah, has passed away due to kidney failure. He suddenly fell ill at home and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park, where he was declared dead. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra."

Satish Shah was one of Indian cinema and television's most beloved character actors, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and expressive versatility. He rose to fame with Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where he played multiple hilarious characters, and later as the eccentric Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.