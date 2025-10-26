The world is numb today. Fans and celebrities are struggling to come to terms with the untimely demise of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 73 due to kidney failure.

Despite the "best efforts" of the medical team, Satish Shah couldn't be revived. On Saturday, the actor was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. By the time he reached the hospital, he had already passed away.

The hospital shared a few details in its official statement. According to them, Satish Shah was found unresponsive at his residence, and despite the medical team's attempts to revive him through CPR, he could not be saved. The hospital also mentioned that their emergency team had begun resuscitation even before reaching the facility.

In a press statement, the hospital said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah."

They added, "Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately dispatched to his residence, where he was found unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued upon arrival at PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived."

The statement further read, "Mr Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time."

Earlier, filmmaker JD Majethia, a close friend of the actor, told Hindustan Times that Shah had been battling health issues following a kidney transplant a few months ago. "He underwent a kidney transplant and later developed an infection. He was on the road to recovery initially, but later developed complications," Majethia shared.

From Farah Khan and Karan Johar to PM Narendra Modi, several public figures shared heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

According to people close to the family, Madhu is currently unaware of the tragedy as Satish Shah's wife is reportedly suffering from amnesia dementia.

Her dementia has caused significant memory lapses, making it difficult for her to grasp the gravity of events around her. A source revealed that when friends and well-wishers began visiting the couple's Mumbai residence to pay their respects, Madhu appeared confused by the gathering, believing it to be a social event. She reportedly greeted guests with warmth and hospitality, asking them, "Aap chai lenge ya coffee?" ("Would you like tea or coffee?")

Many struggled to hold back tears as they watched her interact lovingly, unaware of the loss of her husband.

Those close to the family say they are now extremely concerned about how to break the news of Satish Shah's passing to Madhu. "Everyone is worried about how she will react once the mortal remains are brought home," a relative shared. "She and Satish ji were inseparable; their bond was something truly special. It's hard to imagine her life without him."

About Satish Shah

Born in 1951, Satish Shah began his acting journey in the 1970s and shot to fame with the cult comedy Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he famously played 55 different characters. His filmography includes iconic titles such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! , Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa.

However, his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains a fan favourite to this day.

Satish Shah was last seen on screen in Humshakals (2014). Over his illustrious career, he received several accolades, including three Indian Television Academy Awards for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai alone.