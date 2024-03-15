Every profession has its ups and downs, but some have a higher price. Journalism is not without perils. Be it reporting on war crimes or standing up to dictatorship, journalists have been on the receiving end of endless horror. Journalists around the world, who stood up for the truth, have faced scrutiny, prosecutions, and sadly, fatal attempts on life. But what of those who silently endure hardships, to the extent that it costs one's life. Satish Nandgaonkar's sudden demise has raised many questions, demanding accountability and justice within the journalistic community.

In a tragic turn of events, a senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, aged 52, cast a somber light on the inner workings of the newsroom. Nandgaonkar, who was serving as the bureau chief for a leading publication, collapsed on February 28, 2024, after allegedly enduring barrage of harassment. His passing has sparked an outcry after many of Nandgaonkar's friends, colleagues and family came forward with shocking events.

The events that led to Nandgaonkar's untimely death paint a disturbing picture of workplace toxicity and relentless pressure. According to accounts gathered by the Mumbai Press Club, Nandgaonkar was allegedly subjected to repeated humiliation and verbal abuse during editorial meetings.

Mumbai Press Club's investigation shed light on the chronic stress and strain Nandgaonkar endured in his role. Besides managing a team, he would undertake series of responsibilities, including story coordination, editing, and website uploads. But he faced arbitrary reassignments, undermined contributions, and belittlement from superiors, which added to his mental stress.

Many former and current employees seem to have come forward with harrowing testimonies, recounting instances of bullying, coercion, and emotional manipulation.

A call for justice

Nandgaonkar's widow, Anjali Ambekar, has issued a plea for justice and reform. Drawing attention to her husband's ordeal and the issue of workplace harassment, Ambekar pleads with industry leaders and regulatory bodies to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable to avoid similar mistreatment.

"After collecting my thoughts, I am making this petition to draw your kind attention to the horrendous circumstances leading to my husband suffering a heart attack on the afternoon of February 28 and breathing his last within minutes of it – before he could be rushed to the nearby Global Hospital, and seeking justice for his avoidable death. Based on my recollection of Satish's utterances at home during the recent weeks, my interactions with his colleagues and friends and the text messages that I have gone through in his mobile post his death, I have strong reasons to believe and I have evidence to back my contention-- that he would have been alive now, but for the extraordinary stress brought to bear on him by his superior at his work place," Anjali writes in the letter.

Mumbai Press Club released an Open Letter to editors and media houses, urging them to address the issue and create a better and more professional work culture. "Free and responsible news media requires an encouraging environment where journalists can bring out their best and perform their duties without fear or favour," they wrote.