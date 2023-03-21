Maverick director and actor Satish Kaushik's untimely demise has shaken the nation. The actor reportedly passed away in Delhi on March 9. His mortal remains were brought to Mumbai and his last rites were performed at the Versova crematorium on the same day.

On March 20, 2023, a prayer meeting at Satish Kaushik's house. The prayer meeting was attended by his close friends and well-wishers from the Bollywood film Industry. Satish's close friend and actor Anupam Kher was seen taking care of Satish's wife Shashi, and their 10-year-old daughter Vanshika.

In the pictures, Anupam was seen holding Vanshika's hand as the rest of the family greeted guests with folded hands.

Celebs pay heartfelt tribute

Other attendees included writer Javed Akhtar, David Dhawan, Vidya Balan and filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, Padmini Kolhapure and Tanvi Azmi, Actress Rituparna Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Rajesh Khattar and Maniesh Paul, Jackie Shroff, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur among others paid their last respect to the deceased actor.

The videos and pictures from the prayer meeting of the late actor Satish was shared on various paparazzi pages. However, fans wondered where was Anil Kapoor as he wasn't seen at the prayer meet.

A user wrote, "Where is Anil Kapoor."

While others got emotional seeing Satish Kaushik's family.

Hours after the prayer meeting, Satish Kaushik's close friend and actor Anupam Kher penned a heart-wrenching note, He wrote, "I will surely find you in people's laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day-to-day basis!!"

His emotional video got netizens and fans teary-eyed.

During the prayer meeting, Anupam also addressed rumours surrounding the cause of Satish's death, and said, "I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you."

Last post of Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his industry friends at Javed Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. He shared a picture of the colours smeared on his face. The smiling picture also has newlywed Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha.

About Satish Kaushik's glorious career

Satish Kaushik has been part of various films, some of his remarkable roles include Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Muthuswami in Saajan Chalen Sasural and Kanshiram in Ram Lakhan and many more. The actor will be next seen in Emergency.

While his film Pop Kaun? is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The film also stars Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Jamie Lever, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and Tasha Bhambra.