Satish Sivalingam became the first Indian male weightlifter to win a gold medal in two different edition of Commonwealth Games as he defended his 77kg title in Gold Coast Saturday, April 7.

Weightlifters have had an excellent strike rate in the ongoing 21st edition of Commonwealth Games, winning four medals as Friday.

Sivalingam, an Indian Railways employee from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, helped continue the trend as the country woke up to the news of a gold medal for the third straight day of the ongoing multi-sport spectacle in Australia.

The 25-year-old lifted a total of total of 317kg, 11 lesser than his tally for yellow metal at Glasgow Games in 2014 where he had also achieved a Commonwealth Games record in Snatch with a 149kg lift.

However, Sivalingam managed made a 144-kg lift in Snatch in his final attempt and was pushed to the second spot, behind England's Jack Oliver, who had a 1kg lead.

However, the Indian weightlifter showed his class when he left the chasing pack behind with a 169kg lift in his first Clean and Jerk attempt. Sivalingam's dominance was such that he did not have the need to make the final attempt.

Sivalingam's 173kg lift in Clean and Jerk confirmed his position to the top of the standings. Oliver, with a total of 312, finished second while Australia's Francois Etoundi won Bronze with a total of 305.

Notably, Sivalingam had qualified for the ongoing Games by winning the 77kg weightlifting title at Commonwealth and Oceania Championships in Gold Coast last year.

The Tamil Nadu weightlifter had to put behind the disappointment of an 11th place-finish at Rio Olympics in 2016 and he exactly did that to finish on the top step of the podium in Gold Coast earlier today.

