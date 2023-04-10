After four years, Salman Khan will be back on-screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of which was unveiled on Monday evening in the presence of the stellar star cast. Apart from Salman Khan the film stars film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. KKBKKJ is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by SKF Films.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer starts off with Salman reciting a verse from Mahabharat. In the first few seconds of the trailer, Salman introduces himself as Bhaijaan and gradually Bhaijaan turns into Pooja Hedge's jaan in the film. As far as the storyline is concerned, Pooja's family gets death threats from the goons and Salman comes as a saviour and eventually, his love story begins.

Fans loved Bhai's high-octane-action packed, bone-cracking trailer. But more than the action sequences, it's the dialogues in the trailer mouthed by Salman Khan that's applaud-worthy.

In one scene he is heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai." (When a violent man stands behind a non-violent man...then it is necessary for a very violent man to stand in front of that non-violent man).

The second one is, "Insaaniyat me hai bada dum... vande Mataram." (There is great power in humanity... Vande Mataram).

The third dialogue, "Ye violence nahi hai Bhagya, this is called self-defense."

When Salman said, "Sasural tumne sawar liya hai, ab hum sawarenge maaika" .

Take a look at some more massy dialogues.

The third one said, "Now this is something we call a typical BHAI level stuff. Trailer is just top notch. Farhad Samji delivered something above expectations. One word for Trailer F A N T A S T IC."

While the fourth one mentioned, "This is called self-defence B.c building he gir paid." (The building fell)

While an ardent Bhai's fan heaped praise he wrote, "Bhai Jaan is mass actor and comedy of Farhad nolan is and bhaijaan's dialogs is superb . And this is called true son respect Salman sir"

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan arrived at the trailer with heavy security amid death threats. Recently the Mumbai police heightened the security cover for the event. There were multi-level checks at the mall premises to enter the audi. The actor came in a swanky white bulletproof Nissan patrol.