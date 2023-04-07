It's a long weekend and also a much-needed opportunity to take a break from the daily grind and indulge in some much-needed self-care. Whether you crave the thrill of an action-packed film or the captivating allure of a heart-warming series, this is your chance to escape into a world of drama and excitement.

Make the most of your long weekend with some exciting and engaging shows on OTT platforms. Whether you're looking for a solo escape or some quality time with loved ones or embark on a soul-stirring journey, we've got you covered with our top picks of binge-worthy content.

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to be entertained!

Jubilee

Jubilee, the much-anticipated series of Prime Video, is a visual treat for fans of period dramas. Set in the Golden Age of Indian cinema, the show offers a glimpse into the world of the Bombay film industry of the '40s and '50s. The series features an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana and Ram Kapoor, and tells a poetic story of passion, ambition and dreams. Created by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a must-watch for anyone who loves historical dramas and is looking for something fresh and exciting to binge-watch during the long weekend.

Gaslight

Gaslight is a spine-tingling thriller that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat this long weekend. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, this Disney+Hotstar series follows a young woman who returns to her family's estate after 15 years only to find her father missing. As she tries to unravel the mystery, she is plagued by haunting visions that leave her questioning whether her father is dead or alive. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey, Gaslight is a must-watch for fans of suspense and mystery.

Rana Naidu

Netflix's Rana Naidu is an intense and thrilling Indian adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan. With Rana Daggubati as the lead character, this show follows the life of a well-known fixer who has the solution to every problem a celebrity might face. But when his father (played by Venkatesh) is released from prison, Rana's world turns upside down. With Ashish Vidyarthi, Priya Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, and Sushant Singh in supporting roles, the series promises to be a rollercoaster of action and drama.

Taj: Divided by Blood

Set in the Mughal era, Taj: Divided by Blood is a historical drama that offers a riveting glimpse into the politics, lust, betrayals and corruption in the vast empire. As Emperor Akbar tries to find a worthy successor to the Mughal throne, his children turn against each other, sparking a war that threatens to destroy the empire. Directed by Vibhu Puri and starring a stellar cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul and Aashim Gulati, Taj: Divided by Blood is an epic saga that is sure to keep you hooked this long weekend.

The Lady in Dignity

'The Lady in Dignity' is a Korean drama that follows the lives of two women, Woo-A-Jin and Park Bok Ja, with conflicting views. Woo-A Jin is a dutiful daughter-in-law living a luxurious life in the midst of a wealthy yet dysfunctional family. However, her world turns upside down when she hires a new caretaker, Park Bok-Ja, who seduces her ailing father-in-law and becomes his wife, leaving the family in disbelief. The drama delves deep into the intricacies of the societal class system and exposes the hypocrisy of the supposedly elegant upper class. It is a captivating tale of power, manipulation, and betrayal that showcases how seemingly perfect lives can unravel and how one's status can be both a blessing and a curse. The Lady in Dignity is now streaming on MX Player.

The Night Manager

Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a great fan following among women. The actor is known for his acting prowess and charisma Whenever the actor drops pictures and videos on his social media, fans flock to his comment section and shower him with messages.

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest web show The Night Manager, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipal has been loved by his fans and critics.

The web series is a crime thriller which serves as a remake of the 2016 British series The Night Manager based on the novel by John Le Carre of the same name. The series also stars Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The web series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur's film Gumraah co-starring Mrunal Thakur has been released in theatres.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, Happy Family: Conditions Apply features an ensemble star cast comprising Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhukla, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur and Raunaq Kamdar.

This out-and-out comedy web series is about a dysfunctional Dholakia family. The family takes us through the window of our real families with them. There is drama, emotion, fights, laughter and a bond that is inseparable. The show reminds us that living with a crazy joint family can be pretty amusing.