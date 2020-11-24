Popular TV actor Ashiesh Roy, known for featuring on the show Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi among others passed away at the age of 55.

The actor has been suffering from kidney ailment during the coronavirus lockdown and in shocking news breathe his last after struggling for life. Reportedly the actor breathed his last this morning due to kidney failure.

Amit Behl Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA confirmed the news of his sad demise.

Amit Behl, who is the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, confirmed the news to The Times of India about Ashiesh's death. He said, "Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called to inform me about it."

As per reports in E times online, senior actress Tina Ghai also confirmed and said, "We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home. "

The security guard of the Pataliputra building in Jogeshwari where Roy resided picked up and informed, Ashiesh Saab died at 3.45 was last night. His servant came running down and said he had a couple of big hiccups and collapsed.

Unka health problem toh chal hi Raha tha (his health issue was going on) but the servant said he was quite okay yesterday. In fact, he was supposed to undergo a dialysis today, too.

Ashiesh Roy's sister arriving from Kolkatta

Ashiesh's sister is arriving from Kolkata. The funeral is expected to be held around late evening.

Ashiesh Roy was on dialysis and didn't have money to take care of his medical expenses.

Ashiesh had been admitted to a Juhu hospital on a couple of occasions in the recent past, complaining of water retention. He was undergoing dialysis but had run out of money.

In May, the actor was admitted to ICU. He had taken to his Facebook account to share the news and also asked for financial assistance from his well-wishers through the platform.

He didn't have money to pay the bills. He was trying to get some work, but lockdown pushed him further downhill in terms of no work and lack of funds.

He had told BT then, "I was already facing a money crunch, and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. I can't continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow."

Ashiesh had also asked for monetary help from Sonu Sood last month.