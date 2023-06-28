Last week the teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was dropped and since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for the first song of the film, Tum Kya Mile to be released.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first song featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in beautiful and pristine locales of Kashmir's snow-clad mountains in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem kahaani's first song, Tum Kya Mile.

The song was pictured in Kashmir and the on-screen pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry has taken the internet by storm.

The love anthem is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya; this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions.

Netizens react

However, netizens weren't pleased by Alia Bhatt's looks.

A user said, "How I wish it was Deepika instead of Alia! It would be a dream to watch that too with Ranveer it would have been epic.. Alia looks like a pale mouse draped in a saree!"

Another said, "Alia looks like a starved English lady who has no beauty on her face, so pale and expressionless! She can only do overacting, can never pull off grace."

The third user mentioned, "Pathetic pairing...just seems so not connective...Two fine actors but pairing in this romance kinda genre is not going...as well Arijit s voice so soothing with Ranbir....not Ranveer."

The fourth user, "At least it's original. better than that Pasoori crrrapp."

The fifth one mentioned, the "Sasta version of Gerua"

Some even said that Kjo has used his previous songs set up in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani just changed the actors.

Karan Johar expressed, "Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be.

"We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him. I remember at one of our sessions, he made us hear just the melody of Tum Kya Mile and it immediately resonated with me. The simplicity of the tune connected with me. Amitabh wrote so beautifully - I love the use of the word Phagun. Arijit and Shreya bringing their almost genius to the melody were like a sone pe suhaga. Tum Kya Mile is really a piece of all our collective hearts and I do hope it finds the same beautiful connection with audiences as many of our love songs."

While Arijit Singh shares, "It has been an absolute joy to lend my voice to Pritam Da's mesmerizing composition of 'Tum Kya Mile.' I am thrilled to be a part of such a beautiful and heartfelt melody. Working with Karan and Dharma Productions once again has been a pleasure. I hope that this rendition connects with the listeners and evokes the same emotions that we felt while bringing this song to life.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.