Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's close aide, V.K. Sasikala who completed four year prison term for corruption has been formally released on Wednesday.

Having tested Covid positive on January 20, she may have to continue her treatment in a Bengaluru hospital.

"Yes, she has been formally released," Parappana Agrahara Jail Superintendent V Sheshamurthy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

