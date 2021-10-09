The Karnataka High Court has given two weeks' time to submit the investigation report in connection with the case of giving preferential treatment to V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa in violation of prison rules when she was undergoing sentence in the corruption case.

K.S. Geetha, a social activist and an education expert had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court alleging that the investigation into the case is being delayed deliberately.

The divisional bench headed by acting Chief Justice S.C. Sharma on Friday asked government Counsel V. Srinidhi to submit the report in two weeks.

The petitioner has alleged that the investigations into the case revealed that preferential treatment was accorded to Sasikala and her sister-in-law, Ilavarasi, who was also serving the sentence in the prison in connection with the same case.

The petitioner contended that a criminal case in connection with alleged corruption in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central Prison for providing luxurious facilities inside prison has been registered and the final report is not being submitted yet.

Senior IPS officer D. Roopa had exposed the alleged special privileges provided to Sasikala at the prison. The independent inquiry committee confirmed her charges. Roopa's exposures made national news and the Karnataka government had transferred her from the prison department.