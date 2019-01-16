Looks like Louis CK's return to stand up has not been going that well. He has been causing controversy for making unannounced appearances in the Manhattan's Comedy Cellar.

While the embattled comedian still seems to have a long way to go. Though he is trying to make a comeback, there are those who still leave the minute he appears on stage, while there are others who are applauding his guts to make a comeback.

One such supporter recorded CK's hour-long performance where he talked about the kids in the Parkland shooting and uploaded it online. "F*** you, you're not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I got to listen to you talking," C.K. said about how those school children were holding talks with the Congress about gun control.

Imagine thinking the best way to resurrect your career after admitting to sexual misconduct is to mock trans people and Parkland gun violence survivors. pic.twitter.com/SH7wDYe7kA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 31, 2018

Recently, at L.A. venue Dynasty Typewriter, stand-up comedienne Sasheer Zamata, talked about C.K. for nearly five minutes. She spoke about the about the bit on the Parkland shootings in particular. "I would expect from a comedian who is desperately trying to avoid talking about the masturbation in the room" and "some lazy-ass shit," Zamata started. In her monologue, she also insisted why C.K.'s fan should be able to differentiate between his early though-provoking material and the one in December, "It's like you go to your favourite restaurant, and instead of getting chicken that you ordered, they serve you pigeon," she said.

Zamata did clarify how a comedian has every right to go up on stage and say anything they wanted to but, "You can't just get up onstage and say blatantly racist, transphobic, victim-blaming statements without a punch line! Like, who are you — all of our uncles?"

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Then she finally came to C.K.'s parkland bit, "He says that the survivors of the shootings shouldn't be spending their time talking to Congress about gun control. Instead they should be 'finger-f****' each other. But who's to say they're not? They can do both! They're teenagers — of course they're finger-fucking each other!" Zamata argued how this generation can do both and differentiate between the two. Unlike Louis C.K., who finds it a hard concept to grab. "Which is ironic, because we all know how much Louis loves to grasp hard concepts."