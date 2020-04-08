Allu Arjun has dubbed his recent films Sarrainodu, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Race Gurram (The Racer) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi and they have registered superb response in north India.

Some Telugu actors enjoy a decent fan following in the Hindi speaking community in north India. Allu Arjun is the most popular of all those Tollywood stars. The huge response for the Hindi versions of Sarrainodu, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Race Gurram and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is proof to it.

In this time of lockdown as superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday with his family, here are top five Hindi dubbed movies of the Stylish Star that are loved by people around the globe.

Here is the list of Allu Arjun's most-watched Hindi dubbed movie:

Sarrainodu: Released on 22 April 2016, the film became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2016. Allu Arjun's character and his action won hearts of not only the Telugu audience but also audience across the nation. The dubbed version of Sarrainodu is still running successfully on our TV channels and is garnering immense love till today.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham: This 2017 release crossed 115 crores in the box office collection. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was largely appreciated for its action and of course comedy. The film also won many awards. Allu Arjun's character is still loved by all age groups making it one of the most-watched Telugu dubbed movie.

Son of Satyamurthy: The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas who also directed his recent blockbuster Ala Vaikhunthapuramaloo. This film also marked Allu Arjun as the first Telugu actor with two consecutive films earning more than ₹500 million worldwide.

His character from the film turned out to be a path-breaking role for the actor. The film grossed ₹205 million on its first day at the global box office, the third-highest opening-day gross in the history of Telugu cinema. S/O Satyamurthy was a blockbuster, grossing whopping ₹920 million and netting over ₹600 million at the global box office during its run.

The Racer aka Race Gurram: The Stylish Star is seen as Lakshman Prasad or Lucky, a carefree man who wants to settle in America and frequently argues with his brother Ram. This film marked the first the collaboration of Allu Arjun with Surender Reddy and S. Thaman which worked out amazingly well.

Race Gurram was one of the few films to run for 50 days in 159 centres and 100 days in 26 centres worldwide. The film went on to collect a share of ₹103 crores (US$14 million) worldwide in its lifetime run. Race Gurram is also the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2014.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: The film broke all the records worldwide making it one of the highest-grossing films of Allu Arjun. Directed by none other than Trivikram Srinivas, the film became a commercial success, collecting over Rs 300 crores at the box office.

The music of the film is loved by people across the world, the songs of the film like Butta Bomma, Ramulo Ramula is trending on various platforms like Tik Tok ever since its release. The film received an enormous amount of love especially for Allu Arjun's performance, musical score by S. Thaman, and the script and screenplay penned by Trivikram.

The film was also trending at No.1 position on Netflix India. The film was also appreciated by actors from the Hindi film industry. There are reports of many productions house chasing the producers for the Hindi remake rights.

Popularly known as the Stylish Star or Bunny, we cannot wait to see this Superstar make his Hindi debut soon.