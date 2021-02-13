Sarojini Naidu, popularly known as the Nightingale of India, is widely remembered for her lyrical poems and contributions to the freedom struggle and championing for women's rights. Sarojini Naidu born to a Bengali family of scholars and poets in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879 and was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of Swaraj or self-governance. Sarojini Naidu's 142nd birth anniversary is no less than a celebration for Indians, especially women for her remarkable work to empower them.

Who was Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu went to London and Cambridge for her higher education and it was in 1925 that she was appointed resident of the Indian National Congress. In 1947, Sarojini Naidu became India's first woman governor of the United Province (now Uttar Pradesh).

But her political achievements were not the highlight of her life. Sarojini Naidu was a renowned poet and her work on various themes, including romance, patriotism and tragedy echo even to this day. When she was only 13, she wrote a 1300-line poem titled "Lady of the Lake" in six days.

Epitome of women empowerment

It was her commitment to rise above the standards and norms of the British era to stand up for various rights, she has remembered fondly even to this day. For being a part of Quit India Movement, the British government imprisoned her for 21 months.

To commemorate Sarojini Naidu's achievements, National Women's Day is celebrated on her birthday.

Women's Day wishes

A woman is an embodiment of grace, elegance, beauty, and compassion. Happy National Women's Day. This world is a great place because of outstanding women like you. Happy National Women's Day. Your love and care make others blossom beautifully. Thank you for always making a difference. Happy National Women's Day. Go out, fulfill your dreams, and be the girl who can buy her own diamonds. Happy National Women's Day. Life is undoubtedly tough darling, but, so are you. Happy National Women's Day.

Sarojini Naidu's litrature

Tell me no more of thy love, papeeha, Wouldst thou recall to my heart, papeeha, Dreams of delight that are gone, When swift to my side came the feet of my lover..." - A Love Song From The North by Sarojini Naidu