Sukaina Khan, daughter of choreographer Saroj Khan, has given an update pertaining to her mother's health. The senior Khan is admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, over breathing-related issues.

She has given a message through Saroj Khan's Instagram account. Sukaina Khan has confirmed that her mother has tested negative for Covid-19 aka coronavirus and the breathing issue is caused due to cold.

Sukaina Khan's Post

"Hello Everyone I'm Sukaina Khan daughter of Mrs. Saroj Khan. Yes she is in the Hospital as she complained of breathlessness so we got worried and wanted to be sure of Covid-19 so got her tested and it is negative. The Doctor said due to cold she was feeling Breathless and she would be Discharged in another 2 to 3 days. Please keep her in your PRAYERS, [sic]" she wrote.

Kunal Kohli's Update

Director Kunal Kohli has also confirmed that Saroj Khan is responding to the treatment well. He tweeted, "Spoke to #RajuKhan just now. Son of #SarojKhan, He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No COVID. She's better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon. [sic]"

According to the reports, the veteran choreographer was taken to the hospital on Saturday, 20 June.

The news of Saroj Khan's hospitalization has worried the fans, who, on social media sites, are praying for her speedy recovery.

After starting her career as a background dancer in the 1950s, Saroj Khan turned an independent choreographer Geeta Mera Naam and Karan Johar's Kalank was her recent work.