Saroj Khan, a popular Bollywood choreographer, was hospitalized a few days ago after she complained of breathing issues. No official confirmation has been made by the family or the manager, but reports suggest the versatile choreographer's health is improving. But in a big relief to the family and fans across the nation, Saroj hasn't been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report published in the Times of India.

"A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it's not COVID-19. She is feeling better now, and is likely to be discharged tomorrow," a source was quoted saying.

Saroj Khan does not have COVID-19

News of the 71-year-old choreographer's hospitalization has fans worried at these tense times of coronavirus pandemic. Breathlessness, combined with other symptoms, is an indication of having coronavirus infection. But the source clarified that Saroj Khan is not in the grips of the deadly contagion.

Saroj Khan has choreographed several hit numbers in Bollywood, but lately, she has reduced the number of projects. Her last choreography was in Madhuri Dixit-starrer Kalank in 2019.