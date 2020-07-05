It took late choreographer Saroj Khan just 20 minutes to come up with the steps of Madhuri Dixits popular dance "Ek do teen" in "Tezaab".

On Saturday evening, Madhuri shared a video to remember her "friend and guru" Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday.

The video, titled "A trip down memory lane" shows Saroj Khan singing the song "Ek do teen" in her own voice and performing the hand movements of the dance along with Madhuri Dixit. The actress and the choreographer are seated on a sofa.

Madhuri says in the video that the credit behind the success of the song goes to teamwork. Khan recalled that it took her only 20 minutes to compose the entire choreography!

Madhuri also revealed that Saroj Khan told her once that she would choreograph many songs featuring Madhuri but would never repeat a single step!

"Every conversation with Saroj ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That's how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her," the actress tweeted.

On Friday morning, Madhuri Dixit had tweeted to express how "devastated" she feels at the loss of her "friend and guru" Saroj Khan.

Madhuri's rise in the late eighties and her superstardom of the nineties and beyond is defined by several hit dances that were choreographed by Saroj Khan.

The actress shot to fame as the one of the industry's most versatile dancing stars ever with "Ek do teen" in N.Chandra's 1988 superhit "Tezaab".