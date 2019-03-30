The makers of Kalank have had been trying their best to keep the climax under wraps but it looks like choreographer Saroj Khan has accidentally revealed it leaving the entire film's team in an obscure and perplexed position.

In the first two songs of Kalank - Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class - Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan can be seen showing off their dancing skills. There's no doubt that the songs have been beautifully choreographed however, fans really missed watching Madhuri Dixit Nene matching steps alongside Alia Bhatt in Ghar More Pardesiya song.

But when Saroj Khan recently spoke how she is desperately waiting for Kalank's release, she went on to reveal some important details of the climax in the film.

Speaking about having less work these days, Saroj Khan told Mumbai Mirror, "There are all kinds of rumours doing the rounds. Some say I'm unwell, others insist I have retired. I'm waiting for Karan Johar's Kalank to release and dispel such idle talk."

In the flow, she went on to reveal, "Four years after Gulaab Gang, I've choreographed another song for Madhuri (Dixit). All through the film she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun's (Dhawan) Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra."

She further added, "'Tabahi' is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I'm hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again."

Now, it remains to be seen how Karan Johar would handle this unfortunate situation.