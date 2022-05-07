The pre-release event of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be held on Saturday evening (May 7). It is organized at Police Grounds in Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

The makers have specifically chosen the venue expecting a huge turnout of Mahesh Babu fans. So, the team has planned an evening filled with a lot of entertainment.

The event is scheduled to be held at 6 pm. Apart from the cast and crew, several dignitaries are expected to attend the event. Going by the rumours, Tollywood's Power Star Pawan Kalyan is likely to grace the event. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Where to Watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre Release Event Online?

Pre-release event is one of the key parts of a promotional campaign and the makers try to reach to a large section of the audience through such programmes. As a result, it will be aired live online. Netizens can catch the action as it happens from the below-embedded video:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action comedy film, written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.

The film was announced in May 2020 with a formal launch ceremony taking place in November 2020. Principal photography was commenced in January 2021 in Dubai. The production moved to Hyderabad but was put on hold in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming resumed in July 2021 and took place in Goa and Spain before being concluded in April 2022. The film's score and soundtrack is composed by S Thaman with cinematography and editing performed by R Madhi and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was initially scheduled to release on 13 January 2022 but was deferred due to the pandemic and production delays. It is now scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 May.