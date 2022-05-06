The countdown for the release of Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has started. The much-awaited Telugu film has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Clears Censor Test

The movie has been cleared for release by the regional Censor Board. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has bagged 'U/A' certificate. It is now reported that the board members were happy with the product the content of the film which has relevance to the present day.

The censor board members felt that the first half has a blockbuster content and there was a special mention for the climax. The action sequences were one of the highlights of the movie. Last but not the least, Mahesh Babu's performance is a prime attraction as he has displayed versatility in acting.

The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govidam fame. Subbaraju, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sowmya Menon, Posnani Krishna Murali, Nadhiya, Ajay, and others are in the cast. The film has R Madhi's cinematography, Marthand K Venkatesh's editing and S Thaman's music.

Mahesh Babu's Looks-Presentation at Next Level

Talking about the film, director Parasuram said, "The movie is an out and out Commercial Entertainer. Mahesh Babu's looks and presentation will be at the next level. Even if there is a hit like Geetha Govindam for a medium-range director, some may have a question as to how superstar Mahesh Babu had given a chance but everyone will be happy after seeing the film."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was initially scheduled to release on 13 January 2022 but was deferred due to the pandemic and production delays. It is now scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 May 2022.