Director AR Murugadoss' movie Sarkar starring Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi has received mixed review and average rating from the audience.

Sarkar is an action drama and AR Murugadoss has co-written the script and dialogues for the film with Jeyamohan. The movie has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.43 hours.

Sarkar movie story: The film is about Sundar, who is a successful NRI CEO who returns to India for voting in elections. He fights back and gets the elections cancelled when he finds that his vote has already been exercised. An enmity develops with politicians and he joins politics to compete in elections. Whether he succeeded in his fight against establishment forms the rest of the story.

Analysis: AR Murugadoss has chosen a political story for Sarkar, but has faultered in its execution. The first half is very entertaining with a hospital scene and a couple of fight sequences. But the second half is a big let down as it suffers from slow paced narration, say the Telugu audience.

Performance: As usual, Vijay has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Sarkar. As an antegonist Varalaxmi rocks the show. Keerthy Suresh has not much scope for acting, but she impresses you with her glamour and chemistry with Vijay. Others have also done good jobs, say the audience.

Sarkar movie review live updates: We bring you some some Telugu viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's tweets.

Raghava‏ @Raghava4mahesh

#Sarkar : Murugadoss has written superb first half treat for masses Fights, Background score outstanding @actorvijay #Sarkar : political drama reclaiming the vote general elections, within 15 days ,Hospital scene, two fights extremely good @arrahman background came out very well, Interval screen presence and one liners Thalapathy for a reason entertainer Below average 2nd half Murugadoss weak screenplay political action thriller #Sarkar #Sarkar movie my rating 2.5/5 Sarkar is a political message thriller from Vijay with mass commercial ingredients Sarkar is Vijay's show all the way, he carries the film shoulders with his powerful dialogues and good performance @arrahman background score is major plus, #Sarkar : Ram-Laxman fights outstanding, Screenplay in second half completely misfires weak villian characters, Keerthy Suresh looks good but her character to be disappointed for fans she has nothing much to do in the story. Bairavaa, Vettaikaran, Sarkar second half message fails however these days @actorvijay's average films turned as highest grossers but Sarkar no chance a film should steal every rupee from fans not audiences this time. Watch it for Thalapathy's political entry first step!

Aakash Reddy‏ @Aakash_Reddy94

#SARKAR : Liked the 1st half of the 2nd half.Kaththi and Mersal were made on a social outlook and the speeches there made sense to the story but here It's kind of Vijay's political campaign. And campaigning needs to be done outside not in movies. The moment @arrahman didn't give atleast one good song, should have understood how the movie is going to be. #SARKAR for me is a big let down. Murugappa pays for #Spyder . @ARMurugadoss

APHerald‏ @apherald

#Sarkar - First Half - Definitely no where near Thuppakki or Kaththi. Routine Political drama like recent releases. Vijay smokes, fights, dances for item songs. Hope Sundar Pichai doesn't file defamation case. Keerthy Suresh zero value. Varalaxmi just talks in phone. Very average #SARKAR Review - Dear AR Murugadoss this is what happens when you cook food from a stolen recipe. Spyder looks a classic now. W O R S T

Sushanth Nallapareddy‏ @sushanthreddy

Cinema ayipoindhi anukunna.... kaadhu. Interval #Sarkar Apart from establishment of the plot in the first 20 (excusing the terrible first song) everything in this film from Vijay to ARR to Screenplay is so over the top that film won't even allow you to a peaceful nap... #Sarkar is a catastrophic mess !!!

MaheshBabu Devotee‏ @Jai_MaheshBabu

#Sarkar second half - Top Tucker . #ThalapathyVijay completely owns the film with his powerful dialogue delivery. @ARMurugadoss packaged the film with necessary relevant political information. Oru Viral Puratchi is the soul of the film @arrahman

KESAV REDDY‏ @reddykesava

Cmplt non commercial format lo elthundhi unusual fr this combo #sarkar prfct bb point pattaadu but execution slow ga undhi chudaali interval bang hospital scene ....class core issues chaala baaga raise chesaadu perfect setup fr 2nd half #sarkar so far songs and keerthy suresh big bokka cnma ki papa Entry in India #sarkar 2nd half especially last 30 min esesaadu routine rotha kottudu #sarkar overall average fr nuetrals

arunprasad‏ @Cinephile05

#Sarkar 1st half - Above Average to Good (Nowhere near to #Thuppaki & In #Kaththi the emotions connects well) Here looks forced... Simple ah sollanum na #Vijay Political campaign starts (Padathula sonnen) #Sarkar 1st half Driver scene / Fight scenes / Hospital scene about Dept / & last Party office Vijay mannerism/dialogues/Fight ellame sernthu given a good Interval block #RamLaxman #Sarkar 1st Half - Simple, Some Good Hard Hitting Dialogues , Current political incidents... As Usual #Vijay scores... #RamLaxman fights Andhar Mass Songs Ok... TopTucker Theme song BG - TopTucker highly used, not much Interval Block - Hattrick dialogue

TOLLYWOOD POLLS & TRENDS‏ @Polls_Tolly

#Sarkar - @actorvijay's Show ! Vijay has given one of his career best performances with Outstanding Dialog delivery Highlights - Vijay's performance - Political backdrop - Action Sequences - ARR's Background Music - Very Good Visuals Rating - 3.25/5

Chaynism‏ @chaynism