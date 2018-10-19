The makers of Sarkar will directly release the first teaser from the movie on Friday, October 19, on the occasion of Vijayadashami festival. This paves way for the film's promotions ahead of its release on November 6.

The teaser is expected to introduce Vijay's character in the movie to the audience. The clip is expected to give an outline of the story packed with action, romance and dialogues to create positive vibes around Sarkar.

The teaser release will kick-off the promotions of the movie as the paper advertisements and other activities around the film will officially commence next week.

According to reports, Vijay's character is inspired by Sundar Pichai, the Google CEO. The movie deals about a man from a corporate company foraying into politics. Thalapathy's character has negative shades, director AR Murugadoss said in an interview.

The movie is expected to take on the contemporary politics and issues and expected to have hard-hitting one-liners, like Vijay's previous movie Mersal, which mocked the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Digital India.

Sarkar marks the third union of Vijay with AR Murugadoss after blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi. Like their first two movies, the latest movie promises to entertain the movie with a power-packed film.

Sun Pictures-produced Sarkar has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar enacting an important character. Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and others are part of the cast.

Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman has scored the music, A Sreekar Prasad has edited the flick, while Girish Ganghadharan has handled the cinematography department.